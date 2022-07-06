Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police arrest man after woman shot in head

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was shot in the head in Kokomo on Tuesday.

The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 50-year-old Scott Walker in the case. He faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness. Police responded to 500 E. Gerhart St. around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a Kokomo hospital before being flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

The suspect, Walker, was located and arrested.

Kokomo police have not released the woman’s identity or her relation to Walker.