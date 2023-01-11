Crime Watch 8

Lawrence police officer shot in leg

A Lawrence police officer has been shot Tuesday evening, according to the Lawrence Police according to the Lawrence Police Department. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence police officer was shot in the leg Tuesday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., a report of a gunshot was reported by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

According to Commander Tracey Cantrell, police were serving warrants in the first block of Burrwood Drive, and has SWAT team on scene because the two people being served were known to carry guns.

Police surrounded the house. One of the people being sought came out of the house and fired a long rifle, hitting the Lawrence police officer in the leg, police said.

Other officers responded with fire, killing the person, police said.

The officer shot has been with the Lawrence Police Department for over three years.

Updates will be provided to this story as more detail becomes available.

According to the city of Lawrence Fire Department, a tweet was posted reading ” Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family and their Lawrence police family.”