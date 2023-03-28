Male dies after IMPD finds him shot in apartment stairwell

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 6:40 p.m. March 27, 2023, in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. That's at the Maple Creek Village Apartments just east of Holt Road. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male has died after a shooting Monday night on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. That’s at the Maple Creek Village Apartments just east of Holt Road.

Officers found the male with a gunshot wound in an apartment building’s common stairwell. It was not immediately known if he was an adult or a juvenile, IMPD says. He later died at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The Marion County coroner will identify the male and notify his family before releasing his name.

Police did not indicate whether they have a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Stephanie Herr at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or stephanie.herr2@indy.gov.