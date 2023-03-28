Male dies after IMPD finds him shot in apartment stairwell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male has died after a shooting Monday night on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. That’s at the Maple Creek Village Apartments just east of Holt Road.
Officers found the male with a gunshot wound in an apartment building’s common stairwell. It was not immediately known if he was an adult or a juvenile, IMPD says. He later died at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.
The Marion County coroner will identify the male and notify his family before releasing his name.
Police did not indicate whether they have a suspect.
Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Stephanie Herr at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or stephanie.herr2@indy.gov.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play