Man critically injured in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 5800 block of Wildflower Circle.

IMPD said the man was shot in the chest after an altercation.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No suspect or victim information has been released.