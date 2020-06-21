Man dead after shooting at Speedway apartments

Speedway police on June 20, 2020, investigated a deadly shooting in the 2200 block of Sumter Street. (WISH Photo/Sterling Hicks)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex in Speedway.

Officers with the Speedway Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Sumter Street, at the Legend at Speedway apartments, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

A man was found dead outside at the apartment complex, News 8 confirmed at the scene.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the victim was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.