Crime Watch 8

Man found dead with gunshot wound at apartment complex on northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 8:35 p.m. Jan. 30, 2022, in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead Sunday night outside apartments on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North. That’s in the Carriage House East Apartments northeast of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

IMPD says no continuing threat exists in the neighborhood, but investigators want people to come forward if they have information.

No additional information on the man, what led to the shooting, or a possible suspect was immediately available.