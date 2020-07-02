Crime Watch 8

Northwest side shooting leaves woman in serious condition

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s northwest side Thursday morning, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 6300 block of West 56th Street just before 2 a.m. for a person shot report.

Officers said the female victim walked into a Speedway gas station asking for help and collapsed on the floor.

Police said she was not shot at the gas station.

She was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.

