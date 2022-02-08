Crime Watch 8

Nursing home resident charged with rape, murder of fellow resident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 60-year-old Indianapolis man living in a south side nursing home on Tuesday was charged with the rape and murder of an 80-year-old female resident of the same nursing home.

Dwayne Freeman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Patricia Newnum. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide and determined she died by asphyxiation due to smothering.

Both lived at the Homestead Healthcare Center, which is located at 7465 Madison Ave.

The Marion County coroner’s office says Freeman used a pillow to smother Newnum to death.

Court documents released Tuesday say a nurse went into Newnum’s room around 5 a.m. Wednesday to give her medicine and found Freeman on top of her with a pillow on her face.

Police were dispatched to the nursing home about half an hour later. Newnum was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m.

Freeman originally told police Newnum “was already dead” when he entered her room and said he “was no killer,” according to court documents.

He later admitted to having sexual intercourse with Newnum, but told investigators it was consensual and initiated by Newnum.

Newnum was in hospice care, according to court documents.

An initial hearing for Freeman is scheduled for tomorrow morning.