Person dead after stabbing near Stephanie Lane

Scene of the incident near the 200 block of Stephanie Lane. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a stabbing on the city’s south side on Friday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:53 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 200 block of Stephanie Lane. That is at the County Club Apartments between South Meridian Street and Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person with trauma.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release information on the identity of the victim, but officers have a person of interest detained.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.