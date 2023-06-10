Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person detained after 3 people injured in 2 separate shootings

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 people were injured in 2 separate shootings less than half a mile apart from each other early Saturday morning, police say.

The 3 people shot were all said to be in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

At some time early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person at the 60 block of East Pearl Street outside of the pizzeria in downtown Indianapolis. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds.

Additionally, around 3:23 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to another report of a person shot in the 200 block of South Meridian Street outside of a nightclub in downtown Indianapolis. They located one person with a gunshot wound.

Officers did determine that neither shooting happened inside the businesses.

Investigators have detained one person, but investigators are working to determine their role in the shootings.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pigs run loose on metro...
National News /
Canada’s wildfire season is off...
National News /
IMPD: Missing 7-year-old found safe
Local News /
IMPD: Juvenile injured in southeast...
Crime Watch 8 /
‘UnPHILtered’: Uber offering accounts to...
UnPhiltered /
Health Spotlight: Alzheimer’s: One may...
Medical /
Domestic battery suspect shot by...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis man dead after shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /