Person detained after 3 people injured in 2 separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 people were injured in 2 separate shootings less than half a mile apart from each other early Saturday morning, police say.

The 3 people shot were all said to be in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

At some time early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person at the 60 block of East Pearl Street outside of the pizzeria in downtown Indianapolis. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds.

Additionally, around 3:23 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to another report of a person shot in the 200 block of South Meridian Street outside of a nightclub in downtown Indianapolis. They located one person with a gunshot wound.

Officers did determine that neither shooting happened inside the businesses.

Investigators have detained one person, but investigators are working to determine their role in the shootings.