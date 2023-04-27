Person dies after found shot in residential area on near north side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being found shot Wednesday night in a residential area on the near north side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to a reports of shots fired shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Broadway Street. That’s west of the intersection of 30th Street and North College Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the person with gunshot wounds. The person died at the scene.

No word was immediately available on the identity of the person shot, any possible suspects, or what may have led to the shooting.