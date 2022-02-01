Crime Watch 8

Person found shot in housing addition on northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly after 7:25 p.m. Jan. 31, 2022, to the 4300 block of Shady Lane. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found fatally shot Monday night on the city’s northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday to the 4300 block of Shady Lane. That’s a housing addition northwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

No information was immediately available on the person, a suspect, or whether the area is safe. IMPD has a spokesman on the way to the scene.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.

