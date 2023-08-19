Person in critical condition after shooting at east side business

Wale's Audio near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and East 38th Street (WISH Photo/David Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting at a business on the city’s east side, police say.

During the afternoon hours of Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Wale’s Audio near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and East 38th Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the victim, and have not released any information on possible suspects.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.