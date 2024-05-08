Duke Energy linemen cowboy up for International Rodeo Competition this fall

(THE REPORTER) — Apprentice and journeyman lineworkers from Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky recently competed in the Midwest Regional Lineman’s Rodeo to earn the right to advance to the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas this fall. Fifteen Duke Energy employees earned their spots, three of whom are from Noblesville.

Collin Boschert, Matt Wallpe, and Jason Washburn were one of the top three journeyman teams, and all were kind enough to speak to The Reporter about the value they see in these competitions.

Washburn, who also competed in the 2023 International Rodeo, said he believes they have a strong team this year.

“It’s tough competition,” Washburn said. “We’ve got some of the best people from all over the world competing at the International, so it’s not easy but I think we got a good shot.”

One of the skills he looks forward to passing along to apprentices is called the hurt man rescue.

“That’s something we practice all the time and use it,” Washburn said. “In this, we compete as a team, not on an individual level in this rodeo. The skills we acquire throughout the year help us prepare for this, and then we’re able to pass that along to the apprentices as they compete.”

As with all areas of rodeo, the hurt man rescue is a competition with direct real-world application. It is a three-man rescue operation involving getting an injured lineworker down from the top of a power pole as safely and efficiently as possible.

Washburn said he has thankfully never had to use those skills on the job.

The lineman rodeo is a chance to not only test the skills needed in their jobs, but also to share knowledge and techniques with others in their field.

Boschert earned his spot at internationals after competing in his first regional as a journeyman this year. In 2023 he competed in regionals at the apprentice level, earning his journeyman certification later in 2023.

“As a journeyman, you’re doing it with the team and it’s more of an actual crew competition,” Boschert said. “Whereas, as an apprentice, you’re just doing individual events just to basically test the knowledge that you’re learning throughout your apprenticeship.”

Boschert told The Reporter he enjoyed being able to compete as a journeyman this year so he could do so as part of a team he already works with daily.

“I was able to work with two guys that I worked with side by side every single day,” Boschert said. “It was just a lot of fun being able to work with them in a fun competitive atmosphere versus a work atmosphere where we’re building lines. It was just fun to do it in a competitive way.”

Wallpe recently competed in his first Midwest Regional Rodeo. Like Boschert, Wallpe appreciates the teamwork aspect of journeymen competition.

“It actually brought back a lot of memories of playing sports,” Wallpe said. “Once you graduate high school and go through college, that team and competitive atmosphere just kind of goes away unless you’re good enough to continue playing. But this is kind of like that team atmosphere and it brought back some good memories of competing and playing sports growing up.”

Wallpe has been working with Duke Energy for over a decade and has seen much of the Hamilton County population explosion both as a resident and as someone helping build the infrastructure to support the influx of new residents.

He called Duke a great place to work.

“As far as a career choice, it’s a good place to look into,” Wallpe said. “If anybody would be looking to get into line work, it’s definitely a sought-after trade and it’s a very rewarding career.”

Fifteen Duke Energy lineworkers earned spots at the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall in Kansas. (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

Supervisor Gavin Morgan began his Duke career in engineering as a designer, then transitioned to the asset management group, then to overseeing distribution before becoming a supervisor last year.

“Coming from transmission, going into distribution, it’s two different worlds,” Morgan said. “Seeing these guys perform – seeing some of the knowledge that they have – has definitely been helpful for me in my career and learning. These guys do a great job and work hard. It was great to see them in their competitions having some fun with it.”

Supervisor Ryan Delphia told The Reporter he is also proud of this lineman crew.

“We do have a good group of guys here in Noblesville,” Delphia said. “With our nature of work and being so busy, it’s 24 hour, 365 days a year trying to keep the lights on here in Noblesville and Hamilton County. Seeing them have a chance to go and showcase their skills and kind of relax on the rodeo weekend is a rewarding time and experience for them.”

Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Mark LaBarr told The Reporter he sees lineworkers as ambassadors for the power company because they are in the front lines. They are often the face of the company because these are the people we see working in the field.

“When you think about the power company, you think about these guys up in the bucket working while the lines are energized most of the time,” LaBarr said. “I think it takes special people to do that kind of work. Not everybody’s cut out to do that kind of work. So my hat’s off to all these guys.”