Crime Watch 8

Marion County sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures man while serving warrant in Broad Ripple

A heavy police presence on Westfield Boulevard just north of Broad Ripple Avenue on April 10, 2021. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a wanted man in a car on Saturday while serving a warrant out of Tennessee.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday outside an apartment building in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard in Broad Ripple near the White River.

Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on a 30-year-old man wanted on an aggravated assault with a weapon warrant out of Tennessee. They found the man driving a vehicle, and during the incident, a deputy fired shots. The man was struck, and deputies immediately provided first aid, Lt. Shane Foley with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

No deputies were injured in the incident, Foley said. No firearm had been recovered at the scene, Foley said when he briefed the media just before 9 p.m.

The deputy who fired a weapon has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard in incidents of this kind, and IMPD is leading the investigation, Foley said.

Police are seeking video and information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Sheriff’s deputies are not fitted with body-worn cameras, Foley said, but the IMPD officers who responded to the scene were wearing body-worn cameras that were activated.

No information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the number of deputies involved was immediately released by police.