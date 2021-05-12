Crime Watch 8

Person shot, killed outside hotel just off Monument Circle

by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being shot at a downtown hotel a block away from Monument Circle Tuesday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at the Sheraton Hotel at 31 W. Ohio St. just before 10 p.m. and found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter fled into an alley and was quickly taken into custody. Police believe it was a targeted act and the suspect may have been trying to get into a different building.

IMPD says the victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where they died shortly after.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Downtown shoe store owner dies, city steps in to help

Local /

Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers’ streak

Indiana Pacers /

Downtown construction compounding North Split closure headaches

Local /

Rep. Cheney strikes defiant tone in floor speech

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.