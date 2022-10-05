Crime Watch 8

Police: $4.5 million worth of drugs found inside Connersville home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday.

A lengthy investigation led troopers from the Pendleton District and detectives from the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section to search a home in Connersville in the 5200 block of South State Road 1.

25-year-old Tristen Sweney was found inside of the home, as well as 23-year-old Nokomus Nicholson and 24-year-old Michael Hockersmith. A toddler was also found inside of the home.

Sweney and Nicholson are charged with dealing in marijuana over ten pounds, possession of marijuana over ten pounds and maintaining a common nuisance. Hockersmith is charged with visiting a common nuisance. All three are in the Fayette County Jail.

Along with the drugs, troopers and police found several assault rifles, pistols, and fake and baffled suppressors inside of the home. Police found $100,000 inside of a car at the home.

State police say the estimated street value per pound of the marijuana found would be over $1.4 million. The value per gram of the THC wax found would be over $300,000 and the value of the THC vape cartridges would be worth over $280,000.