Police chase on I-65 catches suspect in jewelry store theft

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The police chase of a jewelry store thief Saturday afternoon ended with a damaged police car, a suspect in custody, and apparently no injuries, the Lebanon Police Department says.

David Juarez, 34, of Chicago, faces preliminary felony charges of criminal mischief, theft, and resisting law enforcement. He also faces minor charges of driving without a license, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident, and marijuana possession, says a news release from Lebanon police.

The Boone County 911 Communications Center at 5:17 p.m. Saturday was told a man entered the Kay Jeweler’s store and took an undetermined amount of jewelry, then fled south on State Road 39/Lebanon Street.

The jewelry store at 2438 N. Lebanon St. is among a group of stores and restaurants near the Walmart Supercenter off the state highway in the Boone County city.

Moments after the 911 call, a Boone County sheriff’s deputy had tried to pull over Juarez’s vehicle, but he fled onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. Somewhere during the chase, Juarez’s vehicle hit the Thorntown Police Department vehicle, and the chase on I-65 eventually ended, although the news release from the police department did not say where either incident happened. Juarez was taken into custody after officers used their vehicles to box and stop his vehicle.

Indiana State Police and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office also took part in the chase, the release says.

The release did not mention any injuries as a result of the police chase.