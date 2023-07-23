Police investigating after man found dead in southwest side retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead in a retention pond in a southwest side neighborhood Sunday morning, police say.

Around 10:29 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane on a report of a possible body found in a pond.

That location is in a residential area off West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road.

Officers working with Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters located a man in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also say that the man had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police believe that the man in the pond may have been connected to a previous incident earlier Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a different residence on the same block on a report of shots fired.

Officers learned that there was a disturbance between the homeowner and a male suspect. During the disturbance, shots were fired, and the male suspect fled.

Aggravated assault detectives determined that the male may have been shot at the scene. They were unable to find the male but located his vehicle nearby.

Investigators say they believe that the male suspect is the same man officers found in the pond.