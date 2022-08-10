Crime Watch 8

Police standoff in Rushville ends with arrest

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police serving a search warrant ended up also serving an arrest warrant for a Rushville man after a five-hour standoff Tuesday, the Rushville police chief says.

Sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Rushville Police Department officers went to serve a search warrant at home near the intersection of West First Street/State Road 44 and Pearl Street on the city’s east side. The search warrant was in connection with a case involving charges of intimidation and harassment, said Police Chief Craig Tucker.

Eventually, a special team of Indiana State Police was called in, leading to a negotiation ending about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday with Joshua Elliott being arrested.

No hostages were being held in the home where Elliott was taken into custody, the police chief says. No one was injured, and no weapons were used.

Elliott had been charged Tuesday in Rush Circuit Court with domestic battery in the presence of a child, and disorderly conduct, according to online court records. The police chief says that case is a separate incident from the one that brought police to the home on Tuesday morning.

Elliott now may face additional charges. The police chief says Elliott was in the Rush County jail on Tuesday night.