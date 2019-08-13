Police: Wallet stolen from golf course used to purchase $16k in gift cards

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police say three people stole a wallet from a golf course, then used it to purchase $16,000 in gift cards from a grocery store.

The Westfield Police Department is looking for three suspects in the case.

Police say the trio stole a wallet from a golf course in Westfield, then headed over to a Kroger in Westfield to purchase $16,000 in gift cards. The crime happened on August 2.

They were seen getting into a black Ford Explorer.

If you recognize the suspects or the car they were seen getting into, please call the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.

(Provided Photo/Westfield Police Department)

