Crime Watch 8

Rash of car break-ins at Victory Field over weekend causes concern

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dangerous weapons were among the items stolen in a rash of car break-ins during the weekend at Victory field.

According to some of the police reports, items stolen included guns, an Indiana National Guard uniform, $7,500 in cash, Social Security numbers, a birth certificate, a computer, and a $2,000 Louis Vuitton purse.

At least 14 break-ins were reported Saturday, and at least nine were reported Sunday.

Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s public affairs said, “Lots of times these crimes are happening because they are crimes of opportunity, and, so, if you leave your door unlocked, guess what’s going to happen? You’re probably going to get your car broken into.

The baseball field’s staff says it and its security firm will take a closer look at security at the downtown home of the Indianapolis Indians, and will work with IMPD to help put an end to these car break-ins.

Young said, “Our agency is always willing to, like I stated before, increase patrols, have more officers maybe do periodic checks, or more patrols when possible, and so all those things are taken into account so that you’re not a victim of this.”

The Indians did not play at Victory Field over the weekend, so no parking attendants were on duty. The lack of a gate to the parking lot near the box office makes it easier for people to get in.

Police are reminding people to keep their eyes peeled. “Make sure you report any suspicious activity through our 911 dispatch center so that way we can dispatch officers out,” Young said.