Shootings on same day in Knightstown occur at home, football game

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A girl was injured in one of two shooting incidents Saturday night in Knightstown, according to police.

The Knightstown Police Department was called to the Knightstown High School football field around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on reports of multiple fights during a semipro football game and shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they took control of the scene and began to evacuate the area.

Witnesses told police one shot was fired in the parking lot near the field. Police say a bullet casing was found in the area.

About 30 minutes later, a girl walked into Henry Community Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said she was shot in Knightstown.

Police investigated the shooting and learned it took place at a Knightstown home and the incident was not connected to the shot fired at the football field.

Police say suspects have been identified in both incidents and the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Knightstown Police Department at 765-345-2785.