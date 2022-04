Crime Watch 8

Suspect in custody after Fishers bank robbery

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police have a suspect in custody after a bank robbery in Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department responded to a robbery at a PNC Bank in the 7800 block of E. 96th St. on Monday morning.

The suspect was caught following a search.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No other information has been released.