Teen arrested in ‘mass murder’ on Adams Street; neighbors left with questions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By late Monday morning, a handful of people were removing some personal items from the house on Adams Street that was the scene of what police have called the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade in Indianapolis.

Those people all declined News 8’s invitation to talk. The crime scene tape had been removed from the home, but the neighborhood is left with many unanswered questions.

No one so far has said exactly what happened inside of the house in the 3400 block of Adams Street. The police have told us that six people were murdered in this house, including an unborn baby.

Norvel Terry is a longtime east side community activist. He once lived in this neighborhood and had to come by the house to see for himself what happened.

“Look how close these houses are together and ain’t nobody seen nothing? Are you serious?” said Terry.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested a 17-year-old boy. Investigators believe he acted alone.

On Monday, it was not yet clear whether he’s still in high school, what relationship he had with the people inside the house or if he was part of the family.

“We have to make sure we protect the juvenile’s rights, the suspect in this case. And we are protecting witnesses as well until their part of the process,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot walking on 36th Street. He led the police back a couple blocks to the house, where they found: Kezzie Childs, 42; Raymond Childs Jr., 42; Elijah Childs, 18 and Rita Childs, 13, dead inside.

Kiara Hawkins, 19, and “Baby Boy Hawkins,” the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins, later died at a hospital, according to police.

“Just please stop the violence,” said Anastasia Ditman, a friend of the family who spoke to reporters outside the house before taking a stuffed animal to the front porch.

“I know that everyone in the city right now is, like, wondering what is going on, why is this happening, especially in the middle of a pandemic, it is very devastating that we have to wake up to something like this in the morning,” said Ditman.

The probable cause documents are expected to be released sometime later this week. That will tell us the name of the suspect and possibly why he decided to take to the lives of six people.

News 8 spoked to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office; they expect the suspect will be charged as an adult.