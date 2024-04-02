Westfield officer hurt in police chase of reported stolen vehicle driven by boy

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Westfield law enforcement officer attempting to deploy tire-deflating devices Monday afternoon ahead of a police chase received minor injuries, the Hamilton County city’s police department says.

The officer, who was not publicly named in a social media post from the department, was struck in a leg when the vehicle being chased lost control and struck a Westfield Police Department vehicle. That happened just after 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Street and North Union Street in downtown Westfield.

A boy from Dayton, Ohio, was the driver of the vehicle being chased. The post did not say what type of vehicle he drove but said it had been reported stolen in Noblesville.

The boy, who was not named in the post, was taken to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis with minor injuries from the crash. Once released from the hospital, the boy was expected to be jailed, police say.

The police post did not report the boy’s age or whether he had a driver’s license.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges if any will be filed against the boy, although the police department recommended charges that included vehicle theft; criminal recklessness; reckless driving causing injury; and resisting law enforcement.