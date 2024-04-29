Destructive 2-day tornado outbreak strikes the Plains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday and Saturday were very active days for severe weather in the middle sections of the country.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has received over 120 tornado storm reports from both days.

Nebraska and Iowa were the center of attention on Friday where multiple strong and long-track tornadoes occurred. On Saturday, the outbreak produced more destructive tornadoes in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.

Before this tornado outbreak, Winchester had the distinction of being the strongest tornado in 2024. In Winchester, EF-3 damage was consistent with maximum winds up to 165 mph.

Here is the latest on the strongest tornadoes from the outbreak from the NWS:

Sulphur, Okla.: At least EF-3 damage found. NWS will investigate further to determine if the rating is higher or not.

Marietta, Okla.: EF-4 damage found, more details to come. Maximum winds 165-170 mph.

NWS office in Omaha, Neb.: Multiple locations of EF-3 damage, further investigation needed.

With the EF-4 rating for Marietta, the tornado becomes the strongest of 2024 so far for the country.

NWS Norman in Oklahoma released Monday that they confirmed at least 25 tornadoes in their area. Storm surveys will continue across the plains over the next couple of days. From there, the NWS will have a final number of deaths, injuries, and costs.

Be sure to follow the latest forecast in central Indiana by visiting our weather blog here.