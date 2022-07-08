Crime Watch 8

Woman arrested after putting twin babies in milk crates on bicycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested after putting her babies in a milk crates, attaching them to a bicycle, and riding around town.

She’s been identified as Blossum Kirby, 36. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call from Suezann Lynch near the 3800 block of East 10th Street on June 25.

When officers arrived, Lynch said she saw Kirby riding a bicycle and almost fell off. Lynch said the bike had two milk crates attached to it, one in the front and one in the back, with twin babies inside them.

According to a court documents, it was 90 degrees outside. Lynch was worried about the babies and contacted police.

Officers say the pizza shop Kirby worked at, Just Pizza, had video footage of Kirby riding the bike and almost falling over. Lynch believed Kirby was under the influence of drugs.

Kirby told police she doesn’t have a car, so the bicycle is how she always transports her babies. Kirby also told police she didn’t see anything wrong with what she was doing. Kirby lives with her mother, and was riding to a friend’s house at the time, police say.

Officers say they asked Kirby who the father was and if he could come pick up the babies. Police say Kirby didn’t know who the father was, and that Kirby said she met him during her “prostitution phase,” according to court documents.

Police say she insisted she wasn’t on drugs.

Medics on scene assisted the babies. They say both babies experienced sunburn, wounds, and scratches.

Kirby was arrested for neglecting a dependent and was taken to the Marion County Jail.

An initial court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.