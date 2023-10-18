Woman arrested for murder after death of her mother

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested Monday night for murder and conspiracy to commit murder after her mother’s death, and an attempt to poison her mother’s husband, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Ashley Nicole Jones, 29, of Bellflower, Missouri, was arrested on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and burglary.

Police say the investigation began after Marsha Allen, the mother of Jones, reported to officers that her home on North State Road 135 had been burglarized. A news release from the sheriff’s department did not say where the home was located on State Road 135. Investigators determined two men, Steven White and Nathaniel Napier, were involved in the robbery with the help of Jones, a news release said.

Law enforcement officers searched Marsha’s cellphone and found text messages between her and Jones that discussed murdering Marsha’s husband, Harold Allen, by poisoning in December 2022.

Officers served a search warrant at Marsha’s home and seized additional electronic devices in an effort to find evidence. Investigators questioned Marsha in an interview, and she was released while officers continued their investigation.

At 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, Marsha’s family contacted the police and said they could not contact Marsha. Officers went to Marsha’s home and located her body with no signs of violence, police say.

That following day, Jones confessed to ordering ethylene glycol off the internet, and Marsha placed the industrial compound in Harold’s drink. The news release was not clear on how Marsha died.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ethylene glycol is found in consumer products including antifreeze, hydraulic brake fluids, some stamp pad inks, ballpoint pens, solvents, paints, plastics, films, and cosmetics. In extreme cases, ingesting ethylene glycol causes kidney failure.

Online court documents for Jones were not made available on Wednesday. Jones was being held Wednesday afternoon at the Jackson County jail with no bond.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation was asked to contact Sheriff Rick Meyer at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141.