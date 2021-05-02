Crime Watch 8

Woman dead after shooting in Anderson; suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died Sunday after a shooting in Anderson.

Officers with Anderson Police Department responded around 12:51 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Walton Street on a report of shots fired. They arrived to find a woman with multiple injuries. She was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis, where she later died, Officer Caleb McKnight said.

Police on Sunday had a suspect in custody, and the case remained under investigation, McKnight said.

Neither the identity of the woman who died or the suspect in custody was immediately released. No details about what led up to the shooting was available.