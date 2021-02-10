Woman recounts scene after deadly shooting at laundromat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old woman died in a Tuesday morning shooting in a laundromat on the city’s east side.

Customers who use the Sherman Laundromat on East 38th Street often said they are still in disbelief that a woman was killed there.

Police say Michelle Spaulding was shot just before 5 a.m. There is no word on any suspects or what led to the gunfire.

“I’m deeply saddened and whoever did this needs to be brought to justice,” said Charice Maxwell.

Maxwell was simply making her usual early morning coffee run at the gas station attached to the laundromat when she saw something that woke her up.



“I saw all the tape. I saw five or six police cars. I saw the crime scene van. They were taking a body out of here. It made me want to cry,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell knows the laundromat very well.



“I used to come and do my clothes here all the time. I stopped coming because there would be a lot of people hanging out,” said Maxwell.

Spaulding’s murder has Maxwell reflecting about how unpredictable life is.



“It’s really sad that a woman had to die like that. Whoever shot her needs to be caught. She’s gone too soon. She might have been a mother. The violence has to stop,” said Maxwell.

The recent gun violence in the city has Maxwell considering changing her early morning routines. Two other people died in shootings over past 24 hours.



“I just hope the violence in Indianapolis gets better. It’s really getting out of hand. Not only did she die this morning but several other people died. My heart is just saddened. It makes you not want to go anywhere. It’s bad enough we are dealing with COVID, but to walk out and find several people dead this morning is really sad,” said Maxwell.

If you have any information about who may have done this contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or online.