Woman wanted for spray-painting vehicles in downtown garage arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 34-year-old Indianapolis woman has been arrested on preliminary charges of battery, robbery and vandalism after a crime spree around downtown Indianapolis on Friday, the Indiana State Police said Thursday.

Police say Denise Honorio vandalized around 50 cars in the state government-operated Washington Street Parking Garage, located northeast of Victory Field. The cars were reportedly spray-painted, and state police on Friday had sent out an alert with images of a person in hopes of getting help from the public to find a suspect.

Later, police say, she robbed a woman near IU Health Methodist Hospital at 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police said Thursday, “A Capitol Police officer happened to see a woman walking down the street near the capitol that matched the description of a photo that he had seen of the suspect. He had a conversation with the lady, identified her, gained enough confidence and probable cause to detain her.”

Perrine says Honorio was immediately taken into custody because the damages were over $50,000 and qualified as a felony vandalism charge.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told News 8 on Thursday afternoon that a determination had not yet been made on whether to file criminal charges against Honorio.

Perrine outlined what happened during Honorio’s arrest. “When they started that arrest process, part of that was collecting her belongings. As they were collecting her belongings, they found an identification card that wasn’t hers. It was an Indiana driver’s license for somebody else. So, they reached out to the person who owned that driver’s license, and she told the troopers she was the victim of a robbery.”

The woman told police that Honorio attacked her on Capitol Avenue near the hospital. She reported the crime to the IU Health police because its officers responded to her report.

Indiana State Police says the woman had injuries on her face but did not share further details about her condition.

The downtown incidents happened two days before an assault in the Broad Ripple neighborhood on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported Thursday night that its detectives believe they have identified a suspect in the Broad Ripple case, but the suspect’s name was not being released as detectives prepared to present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on whether to file criminal charges.