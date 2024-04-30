Dangerous intersection in Zionsville gets a facelift

The intersection at 400 South and 875 East in Zionsville, Indiana. (As Seen on WISH)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Some have called the Zionsville intersection at 400 South and 875 East dangerous. After numerous complaints and crashes–six in a year, Mayor John Stehr is looking into building a roundabout or a stop light to help with the traffic.

“We all agree there are distractions in the area. There are visual impediments in this area that make it less safe than we’d like it to be,” Stehr said.

Stehr added that the six reportable accidents don’t include minor crashes.

Long-time Zionsville resident David Hart says he’s seen his fair share of accidents at this intersection alone.

“Oh my gosh, I know I’ve seen three or four, and some of them have been of consequence. There have been people injured. … Something needs to be done here. Obviously, stop signs haven’t worked.”

There is a new school to the south of the area and right next to the intersection is a children’s playground and a bike path. Cyclist Tricia Martinez is excited for improvements as she doesn’t think the stop for pedestrian signs is enough.

“This will be good since you have so many children here and young kids ride their bikes between the neighborhoods,” she said.

Stehr says they’re considering a stoplight or a roundabout, but more work needs to be done. “We have to take into consideration how much land we’re going to acquire, where utilities are, and whether utilities need to be relocated.

Michael Williams Schultz sees no need for any improvements.

“I don’t see it [think] it’s necessary, I bike here all the time. I think it’s a waste of money,” he said.

Mayor Stehr says he’s waiting for additional information from their consultant to assess the timeline and cost.