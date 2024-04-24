Daybreak Drive-IN: Deadly crash now called hit-and-run… Biden to sign TikTok and aid package… Pacers level playoff series
- Indianapolis police now consider a deadly motorcycle crash last month as a hit-and-run, and they are asking for help finding whoever did it. The wreck happened early in the morning March 23rd, just after midnight, at 30th & Pawnee Drive. Investigators are now trying to find a white work van which they believe was involved in the crash and then took off.
- Fort Wayne has a new mayor. Democrat Sharon Tucker took the oath of her new office Tuesday, nearly a month after the death of the city’s longtime leader, Tom Henry. A party caucus selected Tucker, who becomes the first black mayor in the city’s history.
- President Biden is, today, poised to sign into law a package of bills that will both guarantee new help for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan… and ban TikTok if the social media site’s parent company does not spin it off. The Senate passed it with bipartisan support last night.
- The Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in a case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Thursday’s hearing may allow the justices to decide firmly whether former presidents can be prosecuted for official acts while they are still in in the White House.
- The Indiana Pacers have leveled their series with the Milwaukee Bucks at one game apiece, seizing home court advantage. 125-108 was the final. Pascal Siakam led with 37 points. In his postgame comments, Tyrese Haliburton took a shot at the volume of Bucks fans in the playoffs, saying the Pacers have had better regular season crowds. Game 3 is in Indianapolis, Friday night.
- Caitlin Clark is practicing with her new team. The Indiana Fever posted video of the star guard on the court in blue and gold for the first time – in shooting and ballhandling drills. Preseason starts a week from Friday. Regular season tips off May 14th.
- Decreasing clouds today, but cooler, too. High of 56°
