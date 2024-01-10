Daybreak Drive-IN: Holcomb floats 3-year degrees… Defense Secretary mystery ends… Pacers give Haliburton health update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s first & fast look at news, sports, and weather includes final-year hopes from Governor Holcomb, answers about the mystery surrounding the Defense Secretary, and a hopeful outlook about Tyrese Haliburton’s health. Catch it today and every day, on the Daybreak Drive-IN. It always posts before 5am.