Daybreak Drive-IN: Holcomb floats 3-year degrees… Defense Secretary mystery ends… Pacers give Haliburton health update
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s first & fast look at news, sports, and weather includes final-year hopes from Governor Holcomb, answers about the mystery surrounding the Defense Secretary, and a hopeful outlook about Tyrese Haliburton’s health. Catch it today and every day, on the Daybreak Drive-IN. It always posts before 5am.
- Governor Eric Holcomb says he will make the most of his final year in office – promising not the be a “ship in port” during the new legislative session or the months that follow. He delivered the pledge in his State of the State speech last night. The comments included a call for mandatory computer science courses in high school – and the possibility of three-year bachelor’s degree programs.
- The ACLU is suing school officials in Jay County over the search of a student. The father of a 13-year-old girl says another student reported that the girl had a gun – which led officials to take the girl to the nurse’s office where they told her to lift her shirt, exposing her bra. The suit contends other options were available and that the search violated the protections of the Fourth Amendment.
- New video is leading to new criticism of Israel’s tactics in its war with Hamas. Security cameras in the West Bank show what authorities and independent witnesses say were Israeli soldiers shooting three Palestinian men without provocation, killing them. Israeli leaders have not yet commented on the situation.
- The mystery surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is a mystery no more: The defense department confirms Austin is dealing with prostate cancer – and an infection following surgery for it. His health became a national headline because it appears the White House knew little if anything about it for several days. Critics say it’s a particularly troublesome gap in context of current world affairs.
- The Indiana Pacers are delivering a hopeful prognosis for their biggest star. Tyrese Haliburton left Monday’s game in agony after slipping in the lane. The team says it’s a Grade One hamstring strain that will require rest and re-evaluation in two weeks, a timeline that could have him back in time for the all-star game.
- Rough night for several of the state’s top college basketball teams: Nebraska knocked off Purdue, 88-72, meaning the Boilermakers are almost certain to fall from the #1 spot in the nation. IU lost to Rutgers, 66-57. Ball State fell to Akron, 80-76. Butler plays Marquette today.
- Scattered snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy and chilly afternoon. High of 35°