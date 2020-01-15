Dolly Parton party to help state’s first LGBTQ youth and young adult group home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What started out as a small gathering between a group of friends has turned into a huge downtown Indianapolis party and fundraiser. Saturday is the 9th annual “Dolly Party” a birthday party for Dolly Parton.

It has grown so much over the years organizers have been able to help several local organizations. This year the goal is to raise $8,000 for Trinity Haven, Indiana’s first group home for LGBTQ teenagers and young adults who are at risk for homelessness.

Trinity Haven’s executive director Jenni White said the organizers really took an interest in Trinity Haven’s mission.

“All of these different incredible people who reached out to us because they wanted to be part of something brand new and very specific for these kids, these youth, these young adults who in a lot of instances have been cast aside,” said White.

The party is at FortyFive Degrees on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be food, Dolly-themed cocktails and prizes. There is also a Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds look-alike contest with a $100 prize.

Organizers suggest showing up when doors open at 11 a.m.

