Dry and quiet stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s through the afternoon with dropping humidity through the day. Cool and comfy Wednesday evening as lows fall to the mid to upper 50s overnight with a clear sky.

Another quiet and comfortable day with highs in the 70s and a mainly sunny sky. Quiet stretch will continue through the remainder of the work week. Highs will remain a bit below the seasonal high but it’ll be comfortable with spots in the mid-70s.

This weekend looks quiet for now with increasing rain chances come Sunday afternoon. Highs will gradually begin to warm to the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday then cool to the lower 70s Sunday. Early next week starts dry and warm with highs climbing through the week.