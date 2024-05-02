Heat Wave Visual presents Cleetus & Cars, Indy 800 2024

Excitement is in the air as Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park prepares to host the eagerly anticipated Cleetus & Cars and the Indy 800 presented by Heat Wave Visual.

This thrilling two-day event is set to unfold this May.

The event promises a weekend packed with adrenaline-pumping excitement and entertainment with a blend of drag racing and oval action.

On Saturday, you can look forward to the adrenaline-fueled Cleetus & Cars burnout contest.

Meanwhile, Friday’s highlight will be the Indy 800 presented by Heatwave Visual, a race on the historic IRP oval featuring 20 Crown Vics battling it out for supremacy.

Both days of the weekend show will feature the introduction of NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster, promising non-stop action and thrills for attendees.

With tickets selling fast, people are urged to secure their seats promptly to ensure they don’t miss out on one of the most exhilarating weekends in the Month of May!

Be sure to check out the Cleetus & Cars website for more information!