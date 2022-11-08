Education

How dual-language programs help English learners in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Liset Gonzalez Acosta serves as the duel-language director at Global Prep Academy, a public charter in Indianapolis.

It’s the city’s first dual-language charter school serving kindergarten through Grade 8. The school’s been open since 2016.

Acosta said they’re not only providing access to the language, but also cultural connections for their students, most of woman are Black and brown.

“We know that with Latino populations when they come to the United States what happens is they’re asked to learn English and to forget their roots, their native language, and, for the African Americans, it’s a way to give them access to a world that becomes even more diverse, where you need to have culture and understanding,” Acosta said.

Global Prep’s program is designed for students to have access in literacy in both languages. The academy has assessments for both languages, and they hyperfocus on students once they are in Grade 3 to assure they’re at their grade level with reading, math, understanding and concepts. Acosta said third grade is crucial because students go from learning to read to reading to learn.

“You don’t become bilingual in one year or two years. It’s a commitment that’s going to take five to eight years,” said Acosta about the commitment to the dual-language program.

In Lawrence Township public school district, at Sunnyside Elementary School, 60% of its students are Spanish-language speakers. The school is also addressing staffing with its duel-language program. It’s in the first year at the school, starting in kindergarden.

From kindergarten to Grade 2, 80% of students use Spanish and 20% use English in the classroom.

For Grade 3, 70% of students use Spanish and 30% use in the classroom.

From grades 4-6, it’s a 50-50 percentage split in the classroom.

Ann Tinker-Jackson serves as the Lawrence Township schools’ “English Learners Lead.”

Not every English learner student in the district is in the dual-program, but, in her role, she supports those students with best practices.

“We’ve had Vietnamese speakers. We have had a student from Napal. We’re having additional Haitian-Creole speakers at Sunnyside,” Tinker-Jackson said.

Sunnyside offers a “One-Way” program that only has native Spanish speakers. “Two-Way” is native Spanish and English speakers. Beatriz Smith is a dual-language Grade 4 teacher for the Lawrence Township district. She focuses on teaching “One-Way.”

“Once they continue with the program, by the time they graduate, they will be able to be biliterate and be bilingual,” Smith said.

Students in the program are also recognized by the Indiana Department of Education with a seal on their diploma to recognize that they’re biliterate.

Eloyda Lopez is teaches “Two-Way” for kindergarten and Grade 1. “Spanish speaker can help that English speaker for understanding vocabulary for comprehension,” Lopez said.

