Internship program helps high school students learn job skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So-called “signing days” are usually big days reserved for high school athletes committing to college teams after heavy recruitment.

A student at North Central High School on Wednesday got a similar honor when he signed with a company for an internship to learn the trades. Travon Lineweaver, a senior at the school, signed to intern with The Skillman Corp., a Beech Grove-based construction management company.

Lineweaver will learn about welding and also get a look at plumbing and other key skills that can help him get a job after high school.

“I feel ahead of the game, which is always nice, being able to take this into the next step, which for me, I don’t know, I might go to college a little bit later. I don’t feel like going to college straight out of high school, but we all take a different path and I chose this one.”

The program is part of a $470 million capital referendum project of the Washington Township Schools district on the north side of Indianapolis. The program places North Central students with companies who have worked on the project. Lineweaver could be hired by the company as well.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.