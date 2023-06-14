Paramount Schools to host family movie night Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near east side Indianapolis charter middle school, the Paramount School of Excellence in Englewood, is hosting a family movie night Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The movie night, aimed at building community, will have food trucks, sidewalk art, and basketball. The school will present “Trolls World Tour.”

Tommy Reddicks, the CEO of Paramount Schools, joined Daybreak to talk about the event. He recommended families bring blankets to sit on.

Anyone interested in enrolling their child can fill out the necessary paperwork at the event.

