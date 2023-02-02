Election

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz files to seek GOP bid to run for Indianapolis mayor

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz files paperwork to run for Mayor of Indianapolis on Feb. 2, 2023. (WISH Photo/Garrett Bergquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conservative commentator, radio host, and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is officially running for the Republican bid to become mayor of Indianapolis.

Shabazz filed the necessary paperwork at the Marion County Clerk’s Office on Thursday morning.

The filing comes less than two months after Shabazz announced the creation of an exploratory committee for mayor.

“After forming an exploratory committee in December and hearing from hundreds of residents in every township, I have decided to throw my hat into the ring for Mayor,” Shabazz said in a statement Thursday. “Public safety, public works, and public trust will be the three cornerstones of my campaign.”

Shabazz, who has lived in Indianapolis for nearly 20 years, is a native of Illinois. In addition to working as a licensed attorney, he’s also the editor and publisher of the Indy Politics website, a political analyst for various Indy-area media outlets, and an adjunct instructor at Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Indianapolis.

“I have been writing and covering Indianapolis and Marion County government since 2004. In that time, I’ve seen good and poor leadership and its impact on our city. Rather than just report or provide commentary on the record levels of crime and crumbling infrastructure, I’ve decided to offer myself as a part of the solution. I look forward to sharing my ideas with the voters on a tough yet smart approach to addressing crime, as well my plans to come up with creative solutions to address the city’s road funding issues and restoring public trust in local government,” Shabazz said.

Shabazz will face Pastor James Jackson and John L. Crouch in May’s Republican primary.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) and incumbent mayor Joe Hogsett have already filed paperwork to run in the Democratic primary.