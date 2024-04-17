Fairyville to return to downtown Noblesville for 12th year

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mythical celebration of artists has returned to Hamilton County.

On Wednesday, Noblesville Creates opened its 12th annual Fairyville with magical and mystical themes set to take over downtown through Saturday. The title fairies are set to take over downtown starting Friday night.

Executive Director Aili McGill says the tradition gives people a way to highlight local art and celebrate Earth Day.

McGill said organizers wants people to “spend some time in nature out here and enjoy the incredible creativity that is present in our community. We have artists ranging from 5 years old (to) all the way up to folks in their senior years. Every single house every year is different and unique and so cool.”

The festival features about 30 fairy houses made by artists of all ages. They will be displayed at the art collective’s campus on Wednesday and Thursday. They will then move to the Fairyville Trail on Friday for the rest of the festival.

Visitors can vote on the best fairy house in person and on the group’s Facebook page.

The celebrations will ramp up Friday with fairy-themed crafts and activities. After 6 p.m. Friday, “live fairies” along with other live entertainment will roam the streets.

Saturday will bring “sprites” to downtown Noblesville to continue the magical fun.

The activities aren’t just for kids.

Friday features an “After Dark” event with a bar crawl throughout Fairyville. On Saturday, the second annual Fairy Ball will bring even more performances and an excuse for the adults to dress up.

Ryan Shelton, project manager of Noblesville Creates, also plays the mayor of Fairyville. He says the ball is Fairyville’s signature fundraising event.

“The king and queen (of Fairyville) will make an appearance,” Shelton said. “You don’t want to miss it, some great variety entertainment, some music, and some good surprises.”

Most of the action in Fairyville is free. For admission to ticketed events, check out the Noblesville Creates website.

Fairyville Schedule

Wednesday-Friday: Fairy houses on display at Noblesville Creates: noon-5 p.m.

Friday Fairy Friday: noon-9 p.m. Fair houses move to Fairyville Trail: 5 p.m. Live fairies & entertainment: 6 p.m. Fairyville after dark: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday Sprite Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fairy Tea Parties: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fairy Dance Parade: 1 p.m. 2nd annual Fairy Ball: 7 p.m.

