Florida Georgia Line to perform at Ruoff in October

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line is bringing their I Love My Country Tour to Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center in October.

The group will perform at the venue on Oct. 2.

Tickets for all the tour dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 4.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” said Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley in a press release sent to News 8. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

