Jerome Adams, News 8 medical expert, talks about slap at Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — An event designed to be a celebration of Hollywood was jarred Sunday night after Chris Rock’s comment and Will Smith’s reaction.

The comment during the Academy Awards was about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. Smith felt like the protector of many including his wife after Rock made a joke about her appearance that didn’t sit right with him.

Dr. Jerome Adams, the News 8 medical expert who is a former U.S. surgeon general, said in an op-ed published Monday, “As a Black man, it deeply upsets me to see Black men go after one another for any reason.

“I have been on the receiving end of criticism from other famous Black men, including a king of comedy. Though such tiffs may scratch a temporary itch, no one comes out of such interactions looking the better for it.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.