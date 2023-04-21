John Mellencamp takes on gun violence in new single ‘Hey God’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When John Mellencamp’s new album drops on June 25 the first track may turn some heads. His new song takes on gun violence.

‘Orpheus Descending’ is Mellencamp’s 25th album and kicks off with an electric guitar-soaked message about gun violence:

“Weapons and guns, are they really my rights? Laws written a long time ago. No one could imagine the sight of so many dead on the floor. Hey, God, if you’re still there, would you please come down? We can’t take it anymore.”

The song continues:

“So what do you really have in mind for us now. We know that you’re not on our side. A few words of wisdom written down, Ain’t enough to sustain us anymore.”

Mellencamp is no stranger to speaking out on political issues, speaking out against presidents, advocating for social movements and taking on the farming industry.

Mellencamp has amassed 22 Top 40 hits in the United States.

In addition, he holds the record for the most tracks by a solo artist to hit number one on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, with seven.

Mellencamp has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning one.

Mellencamp is a native of Seymour, Ind. and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.