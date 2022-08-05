Entertainment

Melissa Etheridge tests positive for COVID, cancels Fishers, Elkhart concerts

Melissa Etheridge performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 24, 2022, in London. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge says she’s tested positive for COVID-19, causing the cancellation of Friday night’s Symphony on the Prairie concert at Conner Prairie.

Sara Galer, vice president of marketing and communications for Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, shared the announcement with the news media just as gates were scheduled to open for the 8 p.m. show at the Conner Prairie amphitheater.

The show was part of Etheridge’s One Way Out Tour. Upcoming dates include Saturday at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit, and Monday at The Lerner in Elkhart, Indiana.

Etheridge, who is 61, tweeted at 4:41 p.m., “Well, I have tested positive for #COVID19 and have been told I cannot do the show. I feel fine, just a little throat stuff. Ugh…I hate canceling shows. Will have to cancel tonight, Detroit and Elkhart. I’m so sorry folks. I’ll be back soon! #bummer”

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra says people who bought tickets will automatically receive credit on their accounts.