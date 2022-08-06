Coronavirus

Indiana reports 11,822 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 11,822 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 37 Hoosiers died, and two probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,182 deaths and 1,002 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,843,622 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,583,695 tests have been administered.

The state says 812 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,997,632 vaccine doses have been given through Thursday in Indiana. That’s lower than the total of 9,988,950 that had been reported Wednesday for vaccinations through Tuesday. No explanation was given for the negative change.

A total of 3,809,373 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Thursday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

Indiana is 42nd among the 50 states for fully vaccinated people through Wednesday, according a ranking from Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,643,592 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 582,688,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,415,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.