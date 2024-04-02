Powerball jackpot hits $1.09 billion after no big winner Monday

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to a tremendous $1.09 billion after yet another lottery drawing yielded no top winner Monday night.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and Powerball 23.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night. If a player finally snags the jackpot, they could choose the annuitized option, with an initial payment and the remainder spread over 29 years, or the lump-sum option of $527.3 million, both before taxes.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball’s history and could soon close in on the $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize won by a ticket in New Jersey last week.

Not everyone went home empty handed Monday. Six players scored $1 million prizes and more than 2 million others won prizes at lower award tiers, according to the lottery.

It’s been three months since anyone won a Powerball jackpot. The last lucky winner in Michigan snagged an $842.4 million prize on January 1.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize in any amount are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.