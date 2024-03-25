Roger Daltrey: ‘Loud’ frontman of The Who to hold ‘quiet’ set in Indianapolis

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - AUGUST 28: Roger Daltrey of The Who performs with The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at Royal Sandringham Estate on August 28, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Daltrey, the loud frontman of The Who, will perform a semi-acoustic set at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is heading to Indianapolis for a June 27 show that may surprise some of his fans.

Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who, is including the Murat Theater at the Old National Center in a 9-city tour through the Midwest and Northeast. It’s a short-but-frenetic schedule, with all the shows happening during two weeks in June.

The twist? It’s a “semi-acoustic” set, featuring far different, and undoubtedly quieter, versions of the hits that his band made famous.

For nearly a decade, the Guinness Book of World Records listed The Who as the “Globe’s Loudest Band,” for a 126db concert in London. The Who essentially retired the category — Guinness no longer recognizes it, saying the change happened out of concern that further “amping up” competition could lead to hearing damage. Guinness still does recognize The Who as the “First band to destroy their instruments.”

For the largely unplugged Indianapolis show, the promoter promises “Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises.”

Daltrey also plans to take questions from the audience during the shows.

Some familiar names will join Daltrey as part of his touring band: Simon Townshend, the younger brother of founding Who guitarist Pete Townshend. Billy Nicholls, Jody Linscott, and Katie Jacoby have also toured with The Who in the past.

It will be Daltrey’s first time touring the United States since a series of 2022 concerts with The Who. The tour went through Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan, but skipped Indiana.

Daltrey’s team is also touting his role in a new effort to raise money and awareness about teenage cancer.

Daltrey played harmonica on a brand new version of “Going Home (Theme of the Local Hero),” composed by Mark Knopfler. The new edition, out this month, features dozens of famed musicians contributing their favorite instruments.

The release will go to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a cause Daltrey knows well as the co-founder, along with Pete Townshend, of Teen Cancer America. Daltrey also served as the curator for the Teenage Cancer Trust before stepping down earlier in 2024.

Tickets are on sale at the Murat Theatre’s website.